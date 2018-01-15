“It wasn’t long ago that saying Apple products have a place in enterprise IT would open you to acres of ridicule,” Evans writes. “That’s not the case today, as Apple becomes an essential item in every enterprise tool kit. IBM calls Apple ‘pervasive in the enterprise,’ while Jamf CEO Dean Hager notes that his own internal company research suggests 75% of enterprise users would choose a Mac for their next computer if given the choice.”
Evans writes, “The newly-updated Apple at Work site provides new chunks of data, interesting videos, fresh insights from business leaders and a great deal of help and advice designed to help enterprise users apply these technologies across their industries.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smart companies equip their employees with Apple products.
Note: Today is Martin Luther King Day in the U.S. and the markets are closed. As such, we will have limited posting today.
