“Cook took the stage with SAP CEO Bill McDermott at SAP Sapphire,” Dignan reports. “The companies are integrating Apple’s Core ML, an on-device machine learning technology, with its SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS.”
“Cook said also said Apple and SAP are in sync on privacy, which Apple considers the fundamental issue today,” Dignan reports. “He said just as phones have data on you, devices also hold the crown jewels of businesses too. Cook touted Apple’s security and privacy policies. ‘We’re all in on this. Can’t imaging running our business without it,’ said Cook.”
MacDailyNews Take: Our hope is that Apple – already very well-positioned – delivers on the promise of AR because those who do are literally going to change the world!
