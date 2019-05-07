“Why spend two years and probably more than $30 million renovating the 116-year-old Carnegie Library into an Apple Store?” O’Connell writes. “‘Probably one of the least-done things in an Apple Store is to buy something,’ Cook said recently by phone. Instead, he said, people come to explore new products, of course, but also get training and services for iPhones or iPads they already own.”
“How true that is may determine the success of Apple’s new landmark in Washington, as well as its future as a retailer. The Carnegie Library store, opening May 11, will be one of 13 high-profile locations across the world that also use the company’s ‘town square’ concept. Each local staff offers a bevy of classes for creative types to maximize their Apple products for shooting photographs, editing video or producing music,” O’Connell writes. “Cook said that reconstituting the Carnegie Library according to its original design standards was the company’s ‘most historic, ambitious restoration by far, in the world.'”
“The Carnegie project is also aimed at achieving a higher purpose at the company, which is to deepen customers’ affiliation of Apple with something positive — creativity — at a time when the public finds itself increasingly at odds with big-tech companies over jagged political issues surrounding economic inequality, social media and privacy,” O’Connell writes. “‘We’ve been serving the creative community as a company since the founding of the company, and the truth is everyone should be a part of the creative community,’ Cook added, ‘so this is our way to democratize it.'”
MacDailyNews Take: This one’ll be beyond a mere “flagship” Apple Store!
