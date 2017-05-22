“‘Some of you may say ‘Apple! I don’t want to see another glass box. We had enough of that with the Spy Museum,” Apple development lead Michael Brown said of the International Spy Museum’s failed 2014 plan for the Carnegie Library,” Goff reports. “Brown, along with reps from architect Beyer Blinder Belle, gave a closer glimpse at Apple’s plans during a National Capital Planning Commission historic preservation meeting last week.”
“Apple has a letter of intent with Events D.C., the District’s sports and convention arm that runs the building, to operate a global flagship store in the 63,000-square-foot building. Apple would take up most of the circa-1903 building, sharing space with the Historical Society of Washington and Events D.C.,” Goff reports. “Brown emphasized the look will be similar to what the tech giant has done with historic building in Paris, Brisbane, London and New York and less like one seen at say, Tysons Corner Center.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: For perspective, Apple Store Fifth Avenue was around 32,000 sq. ft. (more than doubling to 77,000 sq. ft. after the current renovation), the public area of Apple Store Covent Garden is 16,372 sq. ft., and Apple Store Grand Central is some 23,000 sq. ft.
SEE ALSO:
Apple offers first peek at plans to convert D.C.’s Carnegie Library into new store – May 8, 2017