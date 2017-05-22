“Apple representatives say their plans for the historic Carnegie Library will respect and improve the building’s historic architecture,” Karen Goff reports for Washington Business Journal.

“‘Some of you may say ‘Apple! I don’t want to see another glass box. We had enough of that with the Spy Museum,” Apple development lead Michael Brown said of the International Spy Museum’s failed 2014 plan for the Carnegie Library,” Goff reports. “Brown, along with reps from architect Beyer Blinder Belle, gave a closer glimpse at Apple’s plans during a National Capital Planning Commission historic preservation meeting last week.”

“Apple has a letter of intent with Events D.C., the District’s sports and convention arm that runs the building, to operate a global flagship store in the 63,000-square-foot building. Apple would take up most of the circa-1903 building, sharing space with the Historical Society of Washington and Events D.C.,” Goff reports. “Brown emphasized the look will be similar to what the tech giant has done with historic building in Paris, Brisbane, London and New York and less like one seen at say, Tysons Corner Center.”



