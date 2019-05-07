“If you do a lot of writing on your Mac, here are a bunch of tips to help you type and manipulate text more efficiently,” Gary Rosenzweig writes for MacMost.

“You can use the arrow keys along with modifiers to move around and select text without taking your fingers off the keyboard,” Rosenzweig writes. “You can also quickly delete words and lines without using your mouse or trackpad.”

Rosenzweig writes, “You can complete and correct spelling, substitute a few keystrokes for longer pieces of text, and type accent marks and symbols quickly.”



Read more in the full article here.