“Germany’s SAP partnered with Apple in 2016 to rebuild mobile apps for its existing product lines, including human resources and expense management, to run natively on Apple’s iOS operating system,” Reuters reports. “This alliance is now being expanded across SAP’s broader app portfolio, including areas such as procurement. It will also be possible to run the applications on Apple’s Mac computer range, the companies said in a joint statement.”
“Chief Executives Bill McDermott and Tim Cook, sharing a stage at SAP’s Sapphire annual U.S. user conference in Orlando, said Apple’s CORE ML technology would enable companies to create customized apps on SAP’s Leonardo platform,” Reuters reports. “‘It’s come a long way and it has a lot further to go,’ Cook said of the freedom that the technology creates for workers to do their jobs on the move.”
MacDailyNews Take: Smart business arm employees with Apple products!
SAP’s press release:
SAP Expands App Portfolio on Both iOS and Mac
Today at SAPPHIRE NOW, SAP and Apple announced that CORE ML, Apple’s on-device machine learning technology, will be available for the first time as part of the SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS. The next version of the SAP Cloud Platform SDK, available later this month, enables businesses to create custom, intelligent iOS apps powered by SAP Leonardo. Machine learning models will automatically download to iPhone and iPad so apps can run offline, and then dynamically update while connected to SAP Cloud Platform.
Through the partnership with Apple, SAP has rebuilt its most popular mobile apps for SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Concur solutions, along with SAP Asset Manager, to run natively on iOS. These apps are fully integrated with iPhone and iPad, to maximize security, performance and the latest platform innovations from Apple. SAP today announced it will expand its native iOS experience across its broader applications portfolio, starting with SAP Ariba solutions.
Building on the success of its iOS efforts, SAP also announced it will expand its app offerings to the Mac, with new apps that match the power and ease of use of SAP iOS apps. The new native Mac apps will bring the richness of the SAP iOS experience to the desktop world.
“Apple is on the rise in the enterprise,” said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. “Our customers love the unmatched security and ease of use iOS is known for, and that it gives them a superior platform to build game-changing business apps. We have a strong partnership, and today’s announcements show SAP’s commitment to continue our innovation with Apple.”
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said: “Enterprise customers are seeing real business benefits when they use iOS. We are excited for SAP to extend these experiences further on iPhone and iPad, as well as bringing them to the Mac for the first time. This is an important milestone for our partnership, and we are thrilled to be working together with SAP to empower our customers with the world’s most-trusted business process data on iPhone, iPad and Mac — the best devices for business.”
For businesses that need help getting started with iOS apps, Apple and SAP are offering nine ready-to-deploy apps, spanning a range of industries, from developers with proven experience building with the SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS. Get started today here.
The SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS was designed by Apple and SAP to help developers easily build custom iOS apps for the enterprise. With the iOS SDK, customers in industries including manufacturing, retail and transportation are transforming the way they work. For more information, visit the iOS visionary showcase located in the Industries pavilion at SAPPHIRE NOW, or go to sap.com/apple.
Source: SAP SE
