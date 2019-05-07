“Microsoft’s latest version of the Edge web browser — which is based on the open source Chromium engine, which also underpins Google Chrome — isn’t just coming to the Mac,” Henry T. Casey writes for Laptop. “It’s already here.”

“Yes, the macOS version of Edge, first teased at Microsoft Build, is now available for download, albeit with two caveats,” Casey writes.

“Specifically, this is a ‘Canary’ build of Edge, which is even more unfinished than a beta release,” Casey writes. “Also, Microsoft itself isn’t promoting this version yet, as its most recent blog post about Edge mentions the announcement at Build, and not the release of the Canary version. Instead, this news comes from eagle-eyed Twitter user WalkingCat, aka @h0x0d.”

Read more in the full article here.