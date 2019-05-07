“Apple is giving its users an opportunity to earn some bonus credit on the Apple ID to spend on Apple’s products and services, by offering 10% extra on top of any additions to an account up to the value of $200 before May 10,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider. “”

“A repeat of a promotion that last took place in March, the offer relates to the ability to add credit to an Apple ID, which can then be used to make payments in the various media and App Stores Apple controls,” Owen reports.

“Running from Tuesday until March 10, customers in the United States with a valid payment card on an account can make a one-time top-up and receive further credit worth 10% of the payment,” Owen reports.

