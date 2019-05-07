“Alphabet Inc’s Google launched more affordable versions of its Pixel smartphone on Tuesday at about half the price of its current models, and dropped an exclusive U.S. distribution deal with Verizon Communications Inc, signaling a major shift in the tech giant’s hardware strategy,” Reuters reports. “Since hitting the market three years ago, the Pixel has been a slow seller compared to phones from Apple Inc… Google is now moving to close the gap.”

“The new Pixel 3a is priced as low $399, compared with $799 for last year’s Pixel 3,” Reuters reports. “The cheaper version will have one front camera instead of two and no wireless charging option, Google said. The phone will sell in the same 13 countries as the Pixel 3.”

“And while Pixel devices currently work on T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular networks, those U.S. wireless carriers will also begin to sell the phones starting Wednesday, along with Verizon,” Reuters reports. “Google had discussions with AT&T, another major U.S. carrier, but could not overcome some differences, according to people familiar with the matter.”





“The Pixel 3a and its 0.4-inch larger cousin, Pixel 3a XL, which starts at $479, could upset Android partners, analysts said,” Reuters reports. “‘It’s like walking a tightrope,’ said Wayne Lam, an analyst with IHS Markit. ‘You don’t want to upset your licensees but you have to go where the money is.'”

MacDailyNews Take: In their mad dive to the bottom, they began to eat their own.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]