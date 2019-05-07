“Like Apple AirPods, Beats Powerbeats Pro work with Android products as standard Bluetooth earphones, but Apple products will have special features like ‘“Hey Siri” instant pairing between iCloud devices, and fast switching,” Hall writes. “If there’s one fault with Powerbeats Pro, it’s the charging case. It’s much larger than the AirPods charging case and there’s no option for wireless charging. It does use Lightning so it charges with the same cable as the iPhone and AirPods. USB-C would be more universal with Android (and modern MacBooks and iPad Pros), but the USB-A to Lightning cable is included (supply your own power brick).”
“Sonically, there’s no doubt that Powerbeats Pro deliver more range and volume with less ambient noise than AirPods — they’re like AirPods when you press each earphone in with your fingers, except you don’t have to press them in,” Hall writes. “The sealed design is very effective at keeping outside noise from interfering with your audio playback.”
MacDailyNews Take: We haven’t had a problem with AirPods falling out while running and we like to be able to hear ambience noise like approaching vehicles, for safety. If neither of these are true for you, but you want the fast switching, instant pairing, and other features that AirPods offer, Beats Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones might be just what you’re looking for!
