“Pre-orders for the all-new Beats Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones opened on Friday with deliveries starting later this month,” Zac Hall writes for 9ot5Mac. “Today we’re taking a quick hands-on look at the new sporty alternative to AirPods before they show up in stores.”

“Like Apple AirPods, Beats Powerbeats Pro work with Android products as standard Bluetooth earphones, but Apple products will have special features like ‘“Hey Siri” instant pairing between iCloud devices, and fast switching,” Hall writes. “If there’s one fault with Powerbeats Pro, it’s the charging case. It’s much larger than the AirPods charging case and there’s no option for wireless charging. It does use Lightning so it charges with the same cable as the iPhone and AirPods. USB-C would be more universal with Android (and modern MacBooks and iPad Pros), but the USB-A to Lightning cable is included (supply your own power brick).”



“Sonically, there’s no doubt that Powerbeats Pro deliver more range and volume with less ambient noise than AirPods — they’re like AirPods when you press each earphone in with your fingers, except you don’t have to press them in,” Hall writes. “The sealed design is very effective at keeping outside noise from interfering with your audio playback.”

