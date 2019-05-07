“Apple may be preparing some tweaks to watchOS that will leave you fumbling for your phone less often,” Lucas Matney writes for TechCrunch.

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, “Apple is reportedly planning to remove one of the final Watch/iPhone dependencies and will be bolstering some of its stock apps,” Matney writes. “Apple may be adding a watchOS version of the App Store to the wrist computer, allowing users to add third-party capabilities to the Watch without having to delve into the Watch app on their iPhones.”

Additionally, “watchOS will be getting versions of some iOS stock apps that weren’t previously available,” Matney writes, “including the Calculator app, Voice Memos, Apple Books (for audiobooks) and functionality to send Animoji/Memoji stickers… [plus] a pair of health apps: ‘Dose’ helps users keep track of taking pills and ‘Cycles’ tracks menstrual cycles.”

Full article here.