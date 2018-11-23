The U.S. Supreme Court “will hear arguments Monday on accusations that Apple is using its market dominance to jack up prices for iPhone apps,” Greg Stohr and Naomi Nix report for Bloomberg. “A ruling against Apple, letting a lawsuit go forward, could add to pressure the company already faces to cut the 30 percent commission it charges on app sales.”

“The case turns on what happens when iPhone users buy something at the Apple App Store. In allowing the suit, a federal appeals court said the transaction is a simple one in which consumers buy directly from Apple. Apple says it’s more complicated, with the company serving as a middleman connecting app developers with users,” Stohr and Nix report. “The distinction is critical because of a 1977 Supreme Court ruling that says only direct purchasers of a product can collect damages for overpricing under federal antitrust law. That decision was designed in part to ensure companies don’t have to pay twice for the same misconduct.”

“Apple says the focus of the lawsuit is the 30 percent commission, something it says is paid by the developers, not the app purchasers,” Stohr and Nix report. “Although the consumers say they pay for the commissions through higher app prices, Apple says those are the type of ‘pass-through’ damages barred under the Supreme Court’s 1977 Illinois Brick v. Illinois ruling.”

