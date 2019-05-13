“The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 5-4 against Apple in a case involving its signature electronic marketplace, the App Store, allowing iPhone users to move forward with their suit against the company,” Tucker Higgins reports for CNBC. “The opinion was authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”

“Shares of Apple, already battered by trade concerns, were down more than 5%, lagging the broader market,” Higgins reports.

Apple Supreme Court ruling by on Scribd

Full article here.