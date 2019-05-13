“Mobile leaker Ben Geskin shared images on Twitter of the consumer packaging of the new Apple credit card coming from Apple. Geskin reports some Apple employees are already starting to get the card which was announced in March,” MacRumors reports.

“In the images, the actual Apple employee’s name was replaced by Geskin’s to protect their [identity],” MacRumors reports. “The packaging shows a similar pairing process as the AirPods, with instructions to ‘Wake iPhone and hold here.'”

The Apple Card is expected to launch to the public this summer.

Some Apple employees are getting Apple Card, so I received this photos, edited the name to protect the source and this also works as a watermark 😊👌🏻 https://t.co/UcSzcEDY3v — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) May 12, 2019

