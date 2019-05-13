“It reaffirms renders from OnLeaks that all three flagship iPhones this year will feature the new square camera bump design, including the iPhone XR that will only have two cameras,” Mayo reports.
“Apple is widely expected to announce substantial camera upgrades that may justify the strange design,” Mayo reports. “For example, the third camera coming to iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max is believed to be an ultra-wide lens made by Sony.”
Alleged next iPhone case moldings show what we discussed in our story last week in terms of new cameras. 3 on the high end, 2 on the new XR. Plus all models apparently getting a square, at least based on this one mold floating around. https://t.co/BhAFTZZL6u pic.twitter.com/QlNJTsApzX
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 13, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: The camera arrangement – a triangle in a square – is most likely because Apple (and math) have found that setup to be the best for measuring depth and/or for whatever other tentpole photography/videography features they are planning to deliver in their next-gen flagships.
#Apple – #iPhoneXI – iPhone XI case matches previously leaked design https://t.co/VQi5Xe1kph pic.twitter.com/dEt78iJDnU
— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) May 9, 2019
#Apple – #iPhoneXIMax – iPhone XI Max case matches previously leaked design https://t.co/OFYmETkeZb pic.twitter.com/G6TO6FEiRj
— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) May 9, 2019
