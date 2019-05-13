“As Apple readies its supply chain for the fall iPhone bonanza, we are getting leaks thick and fast,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “This latest image was uploaded to Twitter by Mark Gurman.”

“It reaffirms renders from OnLeaks that all three flagship iPhones this year will feature the new square camera bump design, including the iPhone XR that will only have two cameras,” Mayo reports.

“Apple is widely expected to announce substantial camera upgrades that may justify the strange design,” Mayo reports. “For example, the third camera coming to iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max is believed to be an ultra-wide lens made by Sony.”

Alleged next iPhone case moldings show what we discussed in our story last week in terms of new cameras. 3 on the high end, 2 on the new XR. Plus all models apparently getting a square, at least based on this one mold floating around. https://t.co/BhAFTZZL6u pic.twitter.com/QlNJTsApzX — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 13, 2019

