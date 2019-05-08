“The 2019 iPhone XR – which some suggest might be named the iPhone XE – is set to have a very similar square camera bump to the upcoming flagship iPhone 11, suggests the latest claimed leak,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac.

“The information comes from OnLeaks, aka Steve McFly, whose renders of the new iPad Pro design ahead of last year’s launch were extremely accurate,” Lovejoy writes. “OnLeaks teamed up with Pricebaba to show renders of the device, based on CAD drawings.”

Via Pricebaba:

The iPhone XR design largely remains the same as last year, with one striking new detail we’ve already seen in the leaked iPhone XI and XI Max images. The glass rear panel of the iPhone XR features a large square bump for the cameras, except in this case, there are only two cameras (vs three on the iPhone XI/XI Max) in the module. The cameras are arranged vertically, with the LED flash on the right.

As for the camera details, not much is known about the dual camera module on the iPhone XR 2019. However, going by previous iPhones, we expect it to retain a pair of 12MP shooters – a wide-angle lens and a 2x telephoto lens. Notably, the iPhone XR features only a single camera module, so this is a significant upgrade for the 2019 model. There is no word on the selfie camera as of now.

And this is the upcoming #iPhoneXR successor! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/M8q60b3rar pic.twitter.com/ZDNus7KLfQ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 8, 2019



