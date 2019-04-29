New leak reveals Apple’s seamless iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max design

[cfsp key=”getamac.jpg”]”We still have almost five months left to wait before Apple unveils the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R, or whatever the company ends up calling its iPhone XR successor,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “Much of what we know can be attributed to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo… Of course, Kuo isn’t the only one who leaks information about unreleased Apple products, and a new leak supposedly shows us the final designs of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.”
“Last week, a leaker who goes by @OnLeaks on Twitter shared what he claimed to be Apple’s finalized design for the unreleased iPhone 11. He is known for stealing design files off of servers at Foxconn, which is the company whose factories build smartphones for a number of clients including Apple. @OnLeaks uses these stolen files to have renders drawn up that show upcoming smartphone designs before they launch,” Epstein writes. “The renders are just about always accurate depictions of the phone in question, for the most part.”
“The camera bump is much thinner than earlier leaks had suggested,” Epstein writes. “The back of the new iPhone 11 series is now said to be a single piece of glass, including the camera bump. That would be a fantastic design feature and would once again illustrate the fact that the fit and finish on Apple products is always a cut above the competition.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smooth as glass. (Well, except for that slight camera bump.)
Hey, what’d be wrong with slightly thicker iPhone with more battery life and a flush camera assembly? — MacDailyNews, December 21, 2015:
If Apple made an iPhone model that was the smartphone equivalent of the Panasonic Toughbook — thick, heavy, full of battery, and virtually indestructible — they’d never be able to make enough of them. — MacDailyNews, November 2, 2018
Apple, your getting warm, MacDailyNews, your even warmer…my opinion: Add 1 mm to the thickness for the reasons MDN suggest, and then use the iPhone 4 through SE form factor to package it. The lack of a home button, would allow for more screen real estate while making the device hand friendly.
I want a thinner not thicker iPhone. They are a bit too thick and too heavy now.
Yep. iPhone XS Max is in many ways the perfect phone. Regret it now though due to bulk and weight. It literally makes some slacks uncomfortable or unsightly. Sweats don’t stay up well. Wish I’d gotten the XS or even smaller.
A higher-capacity battery would be nice even if it makes the iPhone thicker. I’m tired of seeing the iPhone always losing to the Android smartphones in battery-longevity tests.
? They also put more memory in them too, but they are still performance dogs. With 33% larger battery in them.
I would prefer the iPhone’s didn’t get any thicker and they just make the battery denser like some Android phones (obviously without any fires).
Saying that the size of the camera bump is so ridiculous right now I would be fine with a slightly thicker phone and smaller camera bump (actually no camera bump would be amazing but I can dream).
While it’s cool that the back pane of glass includes the camera bump I’m just wondering about laying it down on a hard surface. A glass edged camera bump doesn’t sound very robust?
Can’t wait to see what they do with that arrangement of lenses, it’s got to include some sort of AR/3D/Depth feature otherwise what’s the point, they would look far better lined up in a row.
The other thing that’s so obvious now is each lens seems much bigger than on any previous iPhone. Not sure if that means a bigger sensor, maybe means much better low light performance.
The Pixel 3 offers a great low light feature but that’s down to software and it’s not real-time, more like a filter. If Apple offers a similar feature hopefully it will be real-time.