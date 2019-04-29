New leak reveals Apple’s seamless iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max design

[cfsp key=”getamac.jpg”]”We still have almost five months left to wait before Apple unveils the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R, or whatever the company ends up calling its iPhone XR successor,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “Much of what we know can be attributed to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo… Of course, Kuo isn’t the only one who leaks information about unreleased Apple products, and a new leak supposedly shows us the final designs of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.”

“Last week, a leaker who goes by @OnLeaks on Twitter shared what he claimed to be Apple’s finalized design for the unreleased iPhone 11. He is known for stealing design files off of servers at Foxconn, which is the company whose factories build smartphones for a number of clients including Apple. @OnLeaks uses these stolen files to have renders drawn up that show upcoming smartphone designs before they launch,” Epstein writes. “The renders are just about always accurate depictions of the phone in question, for the most part.”

“The camera bump is much thinner than earlier leaks had suggested,” Epstein writes. “The back of the new iPhone 11 series is now said to be a single piece of glass, including the camera bump. That would be a fantastic design feature and would once again illustrate the fact that the fit and finish on Apple products is always a cut above the competition.”