Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo “today said that Apple plans to upgrade the front camera in the 2019 iPhones from 7-megapixels to 12-megapixels,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “He also said that the much rumored triple-camera system will come to the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones, adding a brand new super-wide 12-megapixel lens.”

“Both the super-wide and front camera lenses will be specially coated in black, to make them blend in better with the surrounding bezel for an ‘inconspicuous’ look,” Mayo reports. “Kuo’s report again indicates that the 6.1-inch iPhone XR successor will adopt a dual-camera system this year.”

“The front-camera improvements go beyond an increase in megapixels from 7 to 12,” Mayo reports. “The camera will also change from the existing 4-element lens to a 5-element lens component. The new front camera will be included on all three new 2019 iPhones…”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last month: Certainly, if the lens arrangement isn't laid out symmetrically, it'd be for a reason, as Apple seems to like symmetry when possible. Likely, in real life, it'll look more like a black square camera bump than a seemingly haphazard arrangement of lenses, flash, and mic. — MacDailyNews, March 29, 2019

