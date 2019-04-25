“Twitter leaker OnLeaks has partnered with CashKaro to offer additional details regarding the 2019 iPhones, including new renders and information about a refreshed back glass design,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

“According to the report, the 5.8-inch ‘iPhone XI’ will measure in at 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm, which is slightly different from the iPhone XS at 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm,” Miller reports. “Furthermore, the thickness of the notch and bezel is said to have been slightly reduced – though the changes will be ‘almost indistinguishable’ compared to the iPhone XS.”

“Perhaps most interestingly, the report says that the 2019 iPhones will use a “new and unique” back glass design,” Miller reports. “Details here are unclear, but the report says the rear panel will be made of a single piece of glass, including the new triple-lens camera bump.”



