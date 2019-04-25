“According to the report, the 5.8-inch ‘iPhone XI’ will measure in at 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm, which is slightly different from the iPhone XS at 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm,” Miller reports. “Furthermore, the thickness of the notch and bezel is said to have been slightly reduced – though the changes will be ‘almost indistinguishable’ compared to the iPhone XS.”
“Perhaps most interestingly, the report says that the 2019 iPhones will use a “new and unique” back glass design,” Miller reports. “Details here are unclear, but the report says the rear panel will be made of a single piece of glass, including the new triple-lens camera bump.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We bet that camera bump won’t be so transparent as to show the asymmetrical lens array so clearly.
Certainly, if the lens arrangement isn’t laid out symmetrically, it’d be for a reason, as Apple seems to like symmetry when possible. Likely, in real life, it’ll look more like a black square camera bump than a seemingly haphazard arrangement of lenses, flash, and mic. — MacDailyNews, March 29, 2019
