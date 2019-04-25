“We’re still several years away from 5G blanketing the US in coverage and delivering on all the promises of breakneck speeds and low latency we’ve been hearing about,” Chris Welch reports for The Verge. “But when that eventually happens, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson foresees a change to the way that mobile providers price their plans today.”

“During today’s AT&T earnings call, Randall Stephenson said 5G might be more closely modeled after broadband internet at home, with different prices for different speed tiers,” Welch reports.

I will be very surprised if, as we move into wireless, the pricing regime in wireless doesn’t look something like the pricing regime you see in fixed line. If you can offer a gig speed, there are some customers that are willing to pay a premium for 500 meg to a gig speed, and so forth. So I expect that to be the case. We’re two to three years away from seeing that play out. — AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson

