“Morgan Neville, Imagine Documentaries, and Peanuts have teamed for Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, a documentary of sorts that seeks to answer the question: Was Snoopy a world famous, top-secret astronaut?,” Patrick Hipes reports for Deadline. “It will launch in May will be available in May on the Apple TV app. Aaron Bergeron wrote the script.”

“Imagine’s Ron Howard stars as himself along with Jeff Goldblum as a self-published NASA historian to take on the quest,” Hipes reports, “which lightly spoofs the May 1969 NASA Apollo 10 mission that required the lunar module to skim the moon’s surface within 50,000 feet and “snoop around” scouting a site for the upcoming Apollo 11 moon-landing.”

