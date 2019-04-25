“Imagine’s Ron Howard stars as himself along with Jeff Goldblum as a self-published NASA historian to take on the quest,” Hipes reports, “which lightly spoofs the May 1969 NASA Apollo 10 mission that required the lunar module to skim the moon’s surface within 50,000 feet and “snoop around” scouting a site for the upcoming Apollo 11 moon-landing.”
MacDailyNews Note: Via Wikipedia:
According to the 2002 Guinness World Records, Apollo 10 set the record for the highest speed attained by a manned vehicle: 39,897 km/h (11.08 km/s or 24,791 mph) on May 26, 1969, during the return from the Moon.
The mission’s call signs were the names of the Peanuts characters Charlie Brown and Snoopy, who became Apollo 10’s semi-official mascots.
