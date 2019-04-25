“Apple settled its international patent licensing disputes with Qualcomm so it could guarantee a 5G iPhone in 2020, but its iPad tablets could be stuck with 4G until later — potentially after 2021,” Jeremy Horwitz reports for VentureBeat.

“That’s the word from leading Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Economic Daily News) today, who expects that Apple will preserve the 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes of its iPad Pro tablets for next-generation models, but make internal changes designed to improve networking performance before and during the 4G to 5G transition,” Horwitz reports.

“It’s unclear at this point whether these iPad Pros will be late 2019 or mid 2020 models,” Horwitz reports. “Unfortunately for tablet fans, the report — as translated — suggests that the iPad Pros won’t get 5G baseband chips until “after 2021,” though it could be read to mean “in 2021.” In either case, the iPhone will beat the iPad to 5G.”

