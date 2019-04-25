“Facebook Inc broke Canadian privacy laws when it collected the information of some 600,000 citizens, a top watchdog said on Thursday, pledging to seek a court order to force the social media giant to change its practices,” Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren reports for Reuters.

“Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien made his comments while releasing the results of an investigation, opened a year ago, into a data sharing scandal involving Facebook and the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica,” Scherer and Ljunggren reports. “‘Facebook’s refusal to act responsibly is deeply troubling given the vast amount of sensitive personal information users have entrusted to this company,’ said Therrien.”

“Specifically, the company refused to voluntarily submit to audits of its privacy policies and practices over the next five years, he said,” Scherer and Ljunggren reports. “‘The stark contradiction between Facebook’s public promises to mend its ways on privacy and its refusal to address the serious problems we’ve identified – or even acknowledge that it broke the law – is extremely concerning,’ he added.”

