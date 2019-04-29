



“Back in 2014, we had evaluated LaCie’s d2 Thunderbolt 2 DAS. The LaCie d2 Professional, introduced last year, has a very similar industrial design, but, replaces the Thunderbolt 2 / USB 3.0 interfaces with a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C interface,” Ganesh T S writes for AnandTech. “The product also moves to a much higher capacity point – while the 2014 version came with a 6TB hard drive, the d2 Professional (2018) version we are looking at today comes with a 10TB drive.”

“The LaCie d2 Professional offers up to 10TB of storage at prices ranging from $200 (5c/GB) for the 4TB version to $350 (3.5c/GB) for the 10TB one. It also wins out on power efficiency (coming behind only the now EOL-ed Seagate Innov8), with a peak power consumption of just 9.1W for our evaluated workloads,” Ganesh T S writes. “The supplied 2ft. data cables are also the longest amongst all the external wall-powered DAS units that we have evaluated so far.”

“The lower-priced alternatives to the LaCie d2 Professional come with lower performance numbers and do not bundle value additions such as the Adobe Creative Apps plan and the Rescue data recovery service,” Ganesh T S writes. “The combination of these features make the LaCie d2 Professional an attractive option for professional content creators.”

