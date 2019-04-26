“While the visual design changes on this year’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will indeed be modest, a new leak reminds that Apple’s attention to detail remains unrivaled in the smartphone industry,” Epstein writes. “The camera bump on the iPhone 11 is apparently made entirely of glass… In fact, @OnLeaks tweeted that the entire back of the phone is a single piece of molded glass, camera bump included.”
MacDailyNews Take: As usual, the Android peddlers will be left scratching their head, asking themselves, “Now, how did Apple do that?!”
