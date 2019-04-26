“Despite the fact that we still have nearly five months left to wait before Apple releases its next-generation iPhone 11 series smartphones, the pace of leaks has really picked up in recent weeks,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R (or whatever Apple ends up calling it) were shaping up to be boring updates a few short months ago, but more recent reports suggest that Apple is cooking up far more new features and upgrades than we had previously thought.”

“While the visual design changes on this year’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will indeed be modest, a new leak reminds that Apple’s attention to detail remains unrivaled in the smartphone industry,” Epstein writes. “The camera bump on the iPhone 11 is apparently made entirely of glass… In fact, @OnLeaks tweeted that the entire back of the phone is a single piece of molded glass, camera bump included.”



