“If Apple spun off its Services division as its own company, the business would be worth between $400 billion and $450 billion, according to a new analyst report,” Luke Dormehl writes for Cult of Mac. “To put that number in perspective, it’s more than twice the value of Netflix — and only $100 billion less than Facebook.”

“Aside from the staggering Services valuation, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives’ latest note to clients also suggests that Apple has stabilized after a turbulent 2018,” Dormehl writes.

“He notes that Apple’s ‘pricing hubris’ with the iPhone XR hurt the company in China,” Dormehl writes. “However, Apple’s price cuts began the slow process of turning things around in the key Asian country.”

