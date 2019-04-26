“Located in Sunnyvale, California at the corner of the Central Expressway and Wolfe Road, Apple’s freshly built third campus is about 4 miles (6 km, or a ten minute drive) from either Apple Park or the company’s original 1 Infinite Loop campus, both of which lie within the city limits of the adjacent city of Cupertino,” Dilger writes. “Wolfe Campus was originally speculatively designed as new LEED Platinum office space by HOK architects, around the time that Apple began work on Apple Park. We noted that Apple was planning to lease the building, and it is now clear that the company took over the entire project”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we described the project back in October 2015:
Jetsons-esque.
