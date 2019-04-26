“Apple Park’s sprawling ‘Campus 2’ remained a center of media attention ever since plans for the ‘Spaceship’ Ring nestled in acres of trees first gained approval back in 2013,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “However, a parallel third campus site just up Wolfe Road has more quietly progressed with less notoriety, despite being a remarkable project of its own.”

“Located in Sunnyvale, California at the corner of the Central Expressway and Wolfe Road, Apple’s freshly built third campus is about 4 miles (6 km, or a ten minute drive) from either Apple Park or the company’s original 1 Infinite Loop campus, both of which lie within the city limits of the adjacent city of Cupertino,” Dilger writes. “Wolfe Campus was originally speculatively designed as new LEED Platinum office space by HOK architects, around the time that Apple began work on Apple Park. We noted that Apple was planning to lease the building, and it is now clear that the company took over the entire project”



