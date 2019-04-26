“Powell Jobs, a former bond trading strategist at Goldman Sachs, assiduously avoids the spotlight,” McBride and Smith report. “She’s also one of the wealthiest women in the world, with a net worth today estimated at about $22 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.”
“Today, Powell Jobs’s son Reed Jobs is working on accelerating cancer research, an interest that stems from his father’s illness when he was a teen,” McBride and Smith report. “Emerson is different, Reed Jobs says. ‘While most other players in this space focus on philanthropy or investment,’ he said in an interview posted to Emerson’s website, ‘we are able to do both.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Why not do both philanthropy and investment? It doesn’t need to be an either/or decision.
