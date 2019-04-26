Apple fixes iOS App Store ‘terms and conditions’ bug that blocked app downloads

[cfsp key=”getamac.jpg”]”Apple is rolling out a fix for an App Store bug that was preventing users from downloading new iOS apps or app updates,” Sarah Perez writes for TechCrunch.

“The issue, which impacted an unknown number of users, involved a Terms & Conditions dialog box that would continue to pop up even when users tapped the ‘Agree’ button,” Perez writes “The issue had frustrated users who took to Twitter in an attempt to get help from Apple Support.”

“All users could do was tap ‘Cancel’ to get out of the loop so they could continue to use their phone,” Perez writes “We understand that Apple has now deployed a fix for the bug that should finish rolling out in a matter of hours.”

