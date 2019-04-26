iFixit pulls Galaxy Fold teardown at beleaguered Samsung’s request

[cfsp key=”getamac.jpg”]”After two days of intense public interest, iFixit has removed our teardown of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold,” iFixit writes. “That analysis supported our suspicions that the device provided insufficient protection from debris damaging the screen.”

“We were provided our Galaxy Fold unit by a trusted partner. Samsung has requested, through that partner, that iFixit remove its teardown,” iFixit writes. “We are under no obligation to remove our analysis, legal or otherwise. But out of respect for this partner, whom we consider an ally in making devices more repairable, we are choosing to withdraw our story until we can purchase a Galaxy Fold at retail.”

Read more in the full article here.