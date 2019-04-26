iFixit pulls Galaxy Fold teardown at beleaguered Samsung’s request

[cfsp key=”getamac.jpg”]”After two days of intense public interest, iFixit has removed our teardown of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold,” iFixit writes. “That analysis supported our suspicions that the device provided insufficient protection from debris damaging the screen.”
“We were provided our Galaxy Fold unit by a trusted partner. Samsung has requested, through that partner, that iFixit remove its teardown,” iFixit writes. “We are under no obligation to remove our analysis, legal or otherwise. But out of respect for this partner, whom we consider an ally in making devices more repairable, we are choosing to withdraw our story until we can purchase a Galaxy Fold at retail.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Beleaguered Samsung’s quixotic attempts at damage control are actually damage contagion.
The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019
After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9
— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019
SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr
— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019
SEE ALSO:
Galaxy Fold fiasco: Once again Samsung drops the ball in spectacular fashion – April 24, 2019
Beleaguered Samsung delays Galaxy Fold launch after test units break – April 22, 2019
Beleaguered Samsung postpones Galaxy Fold media events – April 22, 2019
Hey, Samsung, what’s the point of being first, if you can’t be good? – April 19, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold display failures raise specter of Note 7 fiasco – April 18, 2019
CNBC reviews Samsung Galaxy Fold: Completely unusable after just two days of use – April 17, 2019
The Verge reviews Samsung Galaxy Fold: Screen broke after just a day – April 17, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold display issues emerge immediately – April 17, 2019
Ugly wrinkle for Samsung: Galaxy Fold sports a nasty crease running down the middle of the display – March 21, 2019
absolute joke – March 14, 2019
Apple’s glass supplier says it’ll be ready for real, durable foldable iPhones within ‘a couple of years’ – March 5, 2019
Apple patent application reveals foldable iPhone with self-heating display, lock-out mechanism to protect against cold weather damage – February 28, 2019
If Apple does a foldable iPhone, then folding phones will have been done right – February 28, 2019
Airpower failure to launch doesn’t seem quite so bad now…
That’s some weak-@ss sh#t, @iFixit! Samsung should eat this clusterfluge and that teardown should remain posted. So much for their corp autonomy. So when a company applies a little bit of pressure iFixit folds like a cheap lawnchair!
Actually, they fold like a cheap Galaxy Fold
I am waiting for the tear down of the Samsung model where the screen cracks.. and it catches fire.
And yet people will continue to buy Samsung garbage….
This is hilarious, Samsung’s request has likely caused more bad publicity in this hilarious — help us hide the truth – move.
Prediction: The Fold will never ship.