“Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it has received ‘a few’ reports of damage to the displays of samples of its upcoming [Galaxy Fold] foldable smartphone, raising the prospect of a less-then-smooth entry for the splashy $1,980 handset,” Angela Moon and Ju-min Park report for Reuters. “Ahead of the launch, journalists supplied with review samples reported malfunctions after only a day or two of use.”

“‘We will thoroughly inspect these units … to determine the cause of the matter,’ Samsung said in a statement,” Moon and Park report. “The malfunctions raised the specter of Samsung’s doomed Galaxy Note 7 phone three years ago. Battery and design flaws in the Note 7 resulted in some units catching fire or exploding, forcing Samsung to recall and cancel sales of the model. The recall wiped out nearly all profit of Samsung’s mobile division in the third quarter of 2016.”

“Technology journalists took to Twitter on Wednesday to report instances of the screen either cracking or flickering,” Moon and Park report. “‘I think as time goes on its yield rate will improve, and foldables that customers have in hand will be much better,’ said analyst Lee Kyu-ha at NH Investment & Securities. ‘But I don’t know if Samsung can completely fix the problem about screens.'”

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019

Read more in the full article here.