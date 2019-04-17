“More distressing is that the bulge eventually pressed sharply enough into the screen to break it,” Bohn writes. “You can see the telltale lines of a broken OLED converging on the spot where the bulge is.”
“I’ve done normal phone stuff, like opening and closing the hinge and putting it in my pocket,” Bohn writes. “Maybe something got in another one of the little gaps somewhere else. Or maybe it was pieces from the hinge itself breaking loose and working their way up into the screen. I don’t know. I just know that the screen is broken, and there was no obvious proximate cause for the bulge that broke it. I certainly haven’t used it on a beach or shook it in a bag of chips or anything wild. Just normal use.”
SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr
— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Picky bastage! After all, who needs a working display on a smartphone? Can’t you just talk to Busybody or whatever they call their Siri knockoff? Surely it worked the first time you unfolded it, right? That alone is worth two grand, isn’t it? It folds! (Sorta.) Damn you super-critical reviewers!!! It’s a phone from a South Korean dishwasher maker, what do you expect, perfection? Sheesh.
