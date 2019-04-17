There’s “a small bulge right on the crease of my Galaxy Fold review unit. It’s just enough to slightly distort the screen, and I can feel it under my finger,” Dieter Bohn writes for The Verge. “It’s a distressing thing to discover just two days after receiving my review unit.”

“More distressing is that the bulge eventually pressed sharply enough into the screen to break it,” Bohn writes. “You can see the telltale lines of a broken OLED converging on the spot where the bulge is.”

“I’ve done normal phone stuff, like opening and closing the hinge and putting it in my pocket,” Bohn writes. “Maybe something got in another one of the little gaps somewhere else. Or maybe it was pieces from the hinge itself breaking loose and working their way up into the screen. I don’t know. I just know that the screen is broken, and there was no obvious proximate cause for the bulge that broke it. I certainly haven’t used it on a beach or shook it in a bag of chips or anything wild. Just normal use.”

SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019

