“A brief hands-on video published online has confirmed our biggest fear about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Fold and its foldable screen: The crease is really visible,” Raymond Wong writes for Mashable.

“Samsung didn’t allow any members of the media to touch the Galaxy Fold at its Unpacked event in San Francisco, and at MWC the device was cleverly showcased in a display case that obscured the screen’s crease,” Wong writes. “It’s almost as if Samsung doesn’t want anyone to see there’s a glaring crease running down the middle of the display when the Galaxy Fold is open.”

“But the crease can’t be hidden forever,” Wong writes. “Though Samsung has shared its own perfectly manicured ‘hands-on’ footage of the Galaxy Fold where the crease isn’t offensively obvious, a video (below) of an alleged AT&T-bound version of the foldable phone in the wild shows otherwise.”

