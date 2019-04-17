“Over the past hour, journalists from The Verge, Bloomberg, and CNBC all shared issues they encountered with the Galaxy Fold review units they received on Monday,” Li reports. “According to Dieter Bohn, a small ‘bulge’ appeared on the crease of the Galaxy Fold that’s ‘enough to slightly distort the screen.’ Besides being able to feel the lump, there are ‘telltale lines of a broken OLED’ after just normal usage by The Verge.”
“Steve Kovach at CNBC shared a video of the screen flickering on and off until the left panel just stopped working,” Li reports. “his also comes as Samsung sold out the nearly $2,000 device online in just a day.”
The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019
After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9
— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019
SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr
— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Shocking. A South Korean dishwasher maker whose sole claim to smartphone fame is knocking off Apple’s iPhone and skinning privacy-trampling Google’s Fragmandroid to make it kinda-sorta look like iOS, face-plants fantastically without having Apple’s industrial design to copy? How could this possibly have happened?
The Samsung Galaxy Crease. Yet more pre-alpha garbage peddled to the ignorant by a South Korean dishwasher maker. — MacDailyNews, March 21, 2019
As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019
We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019
If and when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, they’ll be showing the world how it should be done and what to copy going forward. As usual. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2019
SEE ALSO:
Ugly wrinkle for Samsung: Galaxy Fold sports a nasty crease running down the middle of the display – March 21, 2019
absolute joke – March 14, 2019
Apple’s glass supplier says it’ll be ready for real, durable foldable iPhones within ‘a couple of years’ – March 5, 2019
Apple patent application reveals foldable iPhone with self-heating display, lock-out mechanism to protect against cold weather damage – February 28, 2019
If Apple does a foldable iPhone, then folding phones will have been done right – February 28, 2019