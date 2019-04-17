“On Monday, Samsung officially let the press handle the Galaxy Fold after it was shown off in a tightly controlled demo in February,” Abner Li reports for 9to5Google. “Just two days later, the first review units are encountering multiple issues all focused on the foldable display.”

“Over the past hour, journalists from The Verge, Bloomberg, and CNBC all shared issues they encountered with the Galaxy Fold review units they received on Monday,” Li reports. “According to Dieter Bohn, a small ‘bulge’ appeared on the crease of the Galaxy Fold that’s ‘enough to slightly distort the screen.’ Besides being able to feel the lump, there are ‘telltale lines of a broken OLED’ after just normal usage by The Verge.”

“Steve Kovach at CNBC shared a video of the screen flickering on and off until the left panel just stopped working,” Li reports. “his also comes as Samsung sold out the nearly $2,000 device online in just a day.”

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019

