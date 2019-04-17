“The Verge’s Dieter Bohn posted earlier on Wednesday that his phone appears to have a defective hinge with a ‘small bulge’ that he can feel that’s causing the screen to ‘slightly distort.’ Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says his ‘review unit is completely broken just two days in,’ but noted he accidentally removed a protective film on the screen,” Haselton reports. “However, CNBC didn’t remove that layer, and our screen is now also failing to work properly. When opened, the left side of the flexible display, which makes up a large 7.3-inch screen, flickers consistently. It looks like this:”
My colleague opened the Galaxy Fold and it started doing this. So, long answer to your question @WilfredFrost, the hinge doesn’t seem very rugged after all. After two days: pic.twitter.com/Z1F8iwjURa
— Todd Haselton (@robotodd) April 17, 2019
Read more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, to be a fly on the wall inside the South Korean dishwasher maker’s PR department. They just got done putting out fires, literally, from the self-combusting Galaxy Note’s a couple of years ago and those exploding washing machines they were peddling, now this! Such busy, busy, busy bees are those Sammy PR flacks.
We’re taking no joy in this whatsoever. No, really… okay, a little bit. 😉
SEE ALSO:
The Verge reviews Samsung Galaxy Fold: Screen broke after just a day – April 17, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold display issues emerge immediately – April 17, 2019
Ugly wrinkle for Samsung: Galaxy Fold sports a nasty crease running down the middle of the display – March 21, 2019
absolute joke – March 14, 2019
Apple’s glass supplier says it’ll be ready for real, durable foldable iPhones within ‘a couple of years’ – March 5, 2019
Apple patent application reveals foldable iPhone with self-heating display, lock-out mechanism to protect against cold weather damage – February 28, 2019
If Apple does a foldable iPhone, then folding phones will have been done right – February 28, 2019