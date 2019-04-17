“Samsung’s $1,980 Galaxy Fold phone is breaking for some users after a day or two of use. A review unit given to CNBC by Samsung is also completely unusable after just two days of use,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “The phone has only been given to gadget reviewers, but some of the screens appear to be disconnecting and permanently flashing on or off.”

“The Verge’s Dieter Bohn posted earlier on Wednesday that his phone appears to have a defective hinge with a ‘small bulge’ that he can feel that’s causing the screen to ‘slightly distort.’ Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says his ‘review unit is completely broken just two days in,’ but noted he accidentally removed a protective film on the screen,” Haselton reports. “However, CNBC didn’t remove that layer, and our screen is now also failing to work properly. When opened, the left side of the flexible display, which makes up a large 7.3-inch screen, flickers consistently. It looks like this:”

My colleague opened the Galaxy Fold and it started doing this. So, long answer to your question @WilfredFrost, the hinge doesn’t seem very rugged after all. After two days: pic.twitter.com/Z1F8iwjURa — Todd Haselton (@robotodd) April 17, 2019

Read more in the full review here.