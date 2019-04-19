“Screens on the Galaxy Fold phones sent to reviewers appear to be more brittle than many NBA players’ egos,” Matyszczyk writes. “For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, the Korean handset maker says it’s going ahead with the launch of the Fold on April 26.”
“A Samsung spokesperson made it all seem like a minor snafu, rather than an unfolding disaster,” Matyszczyk writes. “One might understand if it was just one phone. But when several reviewers experience different issues, isn’t this a reason to pause? Isn’t it also a reason to reconsider the desperation of being first to market? I can’t help but imagine there might be one or two sniggers in the Spaceship this morning.”
The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019
After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9
— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019
SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr
— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019
Matyszczyk writes, “If you’re going to put new, exciting gadgets into the wild world — especially if they cost $2,000 — it’s as well to ensure that those who review them first don’t focus on the fact that the gadget appears to be falling apart.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Samsung has to continually claim to be “first” because they’re trying to deflect from the blatant fact that they knocked off the iPhone lock, stock, and barrel. Samsung’s, and Google’s, whole smartphone business is based on mimicking iPhone and everybody older than a ten-year-old knows it.
Apple’s products came first, then Samsung’s:
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
