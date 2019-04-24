“Probably one of the worst things that can happen to a product is for it to get terrible early reviews,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “It sets the tone for the product that’s hard to shake off, and undermines all the buzz and hype generated at the unveiling.”

“This is what happened to Samsung and its $2,000 Galaxy Fold smartphone,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “When the initial reviews started to land showing screen corruption and broken displays, things predictably took a rapid turn to the negative.”

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019

“Now that Samsung has officially pulled the plug on the worldwide launch as it looks into ‘further improvements,’ it raises questions as to what went wrong, both with the design and at Samsung,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “At this stage, it looks like the answer to the question ‘what went wrong with the Galaxy Fold?’ is that Samsung dropped the ball in spectacular fashion and was left scrabbling for a response when things went bad.”

