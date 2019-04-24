“Apple will soon make a code review mandatory for all applications distributed outside its own Mac App Store by new developers, a first step towards requiring all Mac software to pass similar reviews,” Gregg Keizer reports for Computerworld.

“The Cupertino, Calif. company argued that the process, which it calls ‘notarization,’ would build a more secure macOS environment,” Keizer reports. “‘We’re working with developers to create a safer Mac user experience through a process where all software, whether distributed on the [Mac] App Store or outside of it, is signed or notarized by Apple,’ the company stated in an April 10 message on its developer portal… ‘Notarization is not App Review,’ Apple told developers, referring to the process App Store software goes through. ‘The Apple notary service is an automated system that scans your software for malicious content, checks for code-signing issues, and returns the results to you quickly.'”

“‘In a future version of macOS, notarization will be required by default for all software,’ Apple said in its documentation,” Keizer reports. “That ‘future version’ could be as close as this year’s macOS 10.15, which if Apple hews to custom, will be introduced in June at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and released in September.”

