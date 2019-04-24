“Still, Wall Street analysts are the most bearish they have been on the stock in years, with 16 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings and 3 sell ratings, according to FactSet,” Gurdus reports.
“Mark Tepper, president and CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners, says this might be about to change,” Gurdus reports. “‘Quite frankly, the Street has been offsides on this stock. This stock is typically a consensus buy, but sentiment on the Street hasn’t been this bearish in years,’ he said Tuesday on CNBC’s ‘Trading Nation.’ ‘As soon as the analysts come around and they rerate this thing, you’re going to see sentiment flip and the stock’s going to pop.'”
MacDailyNews Take: From Mark Tepper’s lips to Mr. Market’s ears!
