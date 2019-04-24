Goldman Sachs ups Apple target price

“Goldman Sachs has been slow to update its valuation for Apple’s share price, after cutting the target from $182 to $140 in early January along with other analysts following Apple’s financial slip,” Owen reports. “Wednesday’s investor note sees the firm bring its target back up to what it was over three months ago.”
Owen reports, “Goldman Sachs believes market checks ‘indicate no further deterioration of demand in China,’ a suggestion that the situation won’t get worse for Apple since its January slip, but at the same time warns ‘European consumer sentiment implies the possibility for worse demand there.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Goldman Sachs’ Apple analysts are reactive laggards.
No conflict of interest here. None at all.
MDN, what happened to your mobile version?
We are working on restoring the mobile version. Should have it back online soon. Thank you for your patience!
It left the building (mobile version) and the irritating ads followed.
So they “up” their price to a number that’s currently below what AAPL is trading for. How brave lol
Re Austin:
Isn’t it hilarious that they posted these numbers? I presume that they meant the numbers to be in the 200s range rather than in the 100s; but, who knows? It seems most anal-ysts just make up numbers or pull them out of Oz’s hat.