“Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update to its public beta testing group, a day after seeding the beta to developers and two weeks after releasing the second macOS Mojave 10.14.5 public beta,” Juli Clover reports for 9to5Mac.

“We don’t yet know what improvements the macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update will bring,” Clover reports, “but it likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements for issues that weren’t able to be fixed in the macOS 10.14.4 update.”

Clover reports, “There were no notable features found in the first three developer betas of macOS Mojave 10.14.5.”

MacDailyNews Take: Mac beta testers, if you find anything new and/or different in this latest release, let us know below!