“Apple CEO Tim Cook has called for more government regulation on the technology industry in order to protect privacy in an interview at the TIME 100 Summit in New York,” Alejandro De La Garza reports for TIME Magazine. “”

“‘We all have to be intellectually honest, and we have to admit that what we’re doing isn’t working,’ said Cook, in an interview with former TIME Editor in Chief Nancy Gibbs,” De La Garza reports. “‘Technology needs to be regulated. There are now too many examples where the no rails have resulted in a great damage to society,’ [Cook said].”

“Cook suggested that U.S. regulators could look to Europe’s passage of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018. ‘GDPR isn’t ideal,’ said Cook. ‘But GDPR is a step in the right direction,'” De La Garza reports. “Cook’s view is that the tech industry has no other responsible option but to accept more government oversight, a position he outlined in a recent TIME Ideas piece. ‘I’m hopeful,’ Cook said at the Summit. ‘We are advocating strongly for regulation — I do not see another path.'”

Read more in the full article here.