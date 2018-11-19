“Apple CEO Tim Cook says tech companies don’t build products that are inherently good or bad, but should be aware that their products can be used for evil. And he said in an interview for ‘Axios on HBO’ that new regulations are likely coming,” Mike Allen and Ina Fried report for Axios.

“‘Generally speaking, I am not a big fan of regulation,’ Cook said in the interview. ‘I’m a big believer in the free market. But we have to admit when the free market is not working. And it hasn’t worked here. I think it’s inevitable that there will be some level of regulation,’ Cook added. ‘I think the Congress and the administration at some point will pass something,'” Allen and Fried report.

Allen and Fried report, “Cook argued that tech companies should embrace the coming regulations: ‘This is not a matter of privacy versus profits, or privacy versus technical innovation. That’s a false choice.'”

