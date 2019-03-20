“Specifically, that 10.15 will require a developer ID certificate,” Rixstep writes. “And that there’ll be no way around it anymore.”
“This is of course untenable. But you’ll never hear a fanboy complain,” Rixstep writes. “They’ll gleefully debate the pros and cons of a new rule, but they will never question the idea of the rules themselves. Heaven forbid.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Rumors are one thing. Facts are another.
We’ll wait until we hear it from the horse’s mouth.