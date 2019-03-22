“It’s been suggested that Apple is planning to ban all unsigned programs in macOS 10.15 and onwards, and a Register reader within the industry has insisted to us he’s heard this on good authority,” Thomas Claburn writes for The Register. “It’s equally plausible the scenario has been fabricated or overblown to encourage Apple to tip its hand. We’ve asked around about this, and have been unable to confirm it.”

“The Mojave update introduced the concept of app notarization, a pre-distribution code-scanning service performed by Apple that looks for malicious content and signing problems in developer-signed apps,” Claburn writes. “Successfully vetted apps get appended with a ticket that provides extra information to Gatekeeper, for more streamlined installation prompt and signing key audits. Basically, a green light to macOS to smoothly install the software seeing as it’s been screened by Apple and determined to be safe.”

“Apple has said app notarization is optional under Mojave but will be mandatory in the future,” Claburn writes. “We suspect that those whispering the supposed looming changes have mistaken the foretold notarization requirement with a slightly broader restriction affecting not just developer-signed apps but all apps. When we asked Cabel Sasser, co-founder of macOS and iOS app biz Panic, about this, he suggested as much. Steve Troughton-Smith, who develops apps for High Caffeine Content, expressed skepticism that Apple would go so far as to ban unsigned code entirely.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.

