“Over the last few months since the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR arrived, I’ve been cycling through them all,” Scot Stein writes for CNET. “But the phone landscape has been crowded with much sexier stories recently: 5G is beginning to rear its head, wild new transforming folding phones are capturing people’s imaginations and there are phones studded with more cameras than you can keep track of.”

“The iPhones from late 2018 are not so interesting in comparison. But that’s also to their credit. After all, when Verizon launched its 5G network it turned out to be spottier than expected, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold phone is already breaking, and some of those camera-studded phones don’t do quite as much as you think,” Stein writes. “The iPhones, meanwhile, feel pretty flawless, which is quite un-newsworthy. They’re clearly Apple’s most polished and perfected products right now.”

