“The iPhones from late 2018 are not so interesting in comparison. But that’s also to their credit. After all, when Verizon launched its 5G network it turned out to be spottier than expected, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold phone is already breaking, and some of those camera-studded phones don’t do quite as much as you think,” Stein writes. “The iPhones, meanwhile, feel pretty flawless, which is quite un-newsworthy. They’re clearly Apple’s most polished and perfected products right now.”
MacDailyNews Take: The quality of the job Apple did with X-class iOS device gestures cannot be overstated. Going back to an iPhone or an iPad with a Home button is excruciating after using iPhones and iPad Pros with X-class iOS gestures.