“Long live the king of laptop tech support! Apple’s got a history of agents answering issues accurately with a polite, friendly manner,” Henry T. Casey writes for Laptop. “While we’d love it if Apple would answer questions on Facebook (there’s a lot of business communication tech in Messenger), the combination of Twitter, live online chats, its support app and phone calls provides a solid base for the company’s support. Oh, and there’s also the Genius Bar, which is widely available, thanks to its placement in every Apple Store.”

MacDailyNews Take: Facebook is garbage company led by garbage management which is likely why Apple stays as far away from that cesspool as possible. Not answering questions on Facebook is a positive, not a negative.

“Apple continued to top most of the competition in this year’s Tech Support Showdown,” Casey writes. “This year, the calls I made to Apple took 37 percent less time to finish than last year — 4 minutes less, on average — and the company kept its telephone record at 100 percent, providing correct and complete solutions for every problem. Further, Apple’s over-the-phone agents continued to display one of their best traits, imparting valuable technical support while maintaining a friendly, personable tone.”

Laptop Mag's Tech Support Showdown: Apple No.1

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another reason why smart people buy and use Apple products: Value for the money.

If you haven’t used Apple support on Twitter yet, when you need an answer, give it a try here.

SEE ALSO:
So far, Apple Support on Twitter has responded to nearly 100 tweets per hour – March 4, 2016
Apple launches official company Twitter account – March 3, 2016