“There are, and always will be, lots of ways of coming into contact with malware. Apple is, like all platform vendors, constrained in what it can do to protect us from every means of attack. But among the most serious, and potentially controllable, are hijacked legitimate apps,” Oakley writes. “In macOS 10.15, Apple is attempting to control that by restricting the user to running apps which are either supplied by its App Store, or which it notarizes on behalf of those developers who choose or have to distribute outside Apple’s direct control.”
MacDailyNews Take: Again, this is a good thing. The world’s most secure desktop operating system gets even more secure! The security and safety offered by the App Store for iOS apps is the model and is unmatched on any other platform.
