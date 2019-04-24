“There’s been a lot of discussion about the possible benefits and costs of notarization recently. Given that Apple’s Notary Service has been operational since last June, and most details were announced at WWDC 2018, this might seem surprising. You may also have been surprised to read the knowledgeable and insightful Jeff Johnson dismissing much of this as of no benefit, and largely ‘security theatre,'” Howard Oakley writes for Eclectic Light Company. “I’m going to disagree here, largely on the grounds that those opinions are based on a narrow view of what happens in Mojave.”

“There are, and always will be, lots of ways of coming into contact with malware. Apple is, like all platform vendors, constrained in what it can do to protect us from every means of attack. But among the most serious, and potentially controllable, are hijacked legitimate apps,” Oakley writes. “In macOS 10.15, Apple is attempting to control that by restricting the user to running apps which are either supplied by its App Store, or which it notarizes on behalf of those developers who choose or have to distribute outside Apple’s direct control.”

