“Kuo forecasts that two new AirPods models will likely go into mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, with Luxshare, Goertek, and Amkor expected to be Apple’s primary suppliers of the new earphones,” Rossignol reports. “Kuo believes one of the new AirPods models will feature an ‘all-new form factor design’ and a ‘higher price’ than the second-generation AirPods, which cost $159 with a standard charging case and $199 with a wireless charging case.”
“The other model is expected to be a more iterative update with the same pricing,” Rossignol reports. “He estimates AirPods shipments will reach 52 million units in 2019 and 75-85 million units in 2020.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Something tells us that those AirPods with an “all-new form factor design” (perhaps with some biometrics for health and/or fitness functionality) are going to be sold out for months!
SEE ALSO:
Apple AirPods (2019) review: A subtle, but meaningful upgrade – April 3, 2019
TIME reviews Apple’s new AirPods: ‘Great if you don’t have AirPods yet’ – March 29, 2019
Finally experiencing Apple’s AirPods – why did I wait so long? – March 28, 2019
Digital Trends reviews Apple’s new AirPods 2: Impressed by Siri’s quick response to voice commands – March 28, 2019
Apple Watch is now bigger than the iPod ever was, but it’s not a cultural phenomenon like AirPods – March 28, 2019
Why Apple’s AirPods came to be everywhere – March 23, 2019
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case delivery date quickly slips into April – March 20, 2019
What we know about the H1 chip in Apple’s new AirPods – March 20, 2019
Apple’s new, 2nd-gen. AirPods offer lower latency for mobile gaming – March 20, 2019
Apple reveals second generation AirPods with new Apple-designed H1 chip – March 20, 2019