“Apple will likely launch two new AirPods models as early as the fourth quarter of 2019, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Kuo forecasts that two new AirPods models will likely go into mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, with Luxshare, Goertek, and Amkor expected to be Apple’s primary suppliers of the new earphones,” Rossignol reports. “Kuo believes one of the new AirPods models will feature an ‘all-new form factor design’ and a ‘higher price’ than the second-generation AirPods, which cost $159 with a standard charging case and $199 with a wireless charging case.”

“The other model is expected to be a more iterative update with the same pricing,” Rossignol reports. “He estimates AirPods shipments will reach 52 million units in 2019 and 75-85 million units in 2020.”

Read more in the full article here.