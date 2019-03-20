“Apple’s new edition AirPods carry a brand-new piece of proprietary silicon the company calls the H1 (Headphone) chip,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “What do we know about it?”

“The W1 processor used in the last generation of AirPods [for] handling wireless connectivity. The H1 chip adds a range of other abilities focused on use in headphones,” Evans writes. “The W1 processor used in the last generation of AirPods handling wireless connectivity. The H1 chip adds a range of other abilities focused on use in headphones.”

“The H1 supports better synchronization. In real terms, this means that when you pick up a call using AirPods you’ll connect to the call faster. It also means sync is faster when you switch between different Apple devices as [as] audio source – such as when switching from an iPhone to an Apple Watch when jogging,” Evans writes. “The H1’s sync enhancements mean that you can use ‘Hey Siri’ for a range of tasks…”

MacDailyNews Take: We love all of the new features, but we're also ordering new AirPods because, after two years of use, our old AirPods batteries are quite tired. We can't wait to have long-lasting AirPods again!

